Oct. 13

Bootleggers 92-52, Sundby Trailers Sales 87.5-56.5, Gene's Team 83.5-60.5, Arvig 81-63, MN Valley Irrigation 76-68, The Fun Team 70.5-73.5, Hunke's Transfer 62.5-81.5, Above All 59.5-84.5, 5 Pinners 55.5-88.5. Star Bank 52-92.

High Team Series: Arvig 2776. High Team Game: Arvig 995. High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere 694, Lisa Rudolph 651, Ashley Tuttle 595. High Individual Women's Games: Kaitlin Sweere 256, Lisa Rudolph 236, Ashley Tuttle 235. High Individual Men's Series: Joey Price 671, Scott Gaudette 661, Gene Captain 620. High Individual Men's Games: Joey Price 255, Ricky Price 236, Scott Guadette 233.

Monday Early Birds

Oct. 14

Keith Waln Heating & Air 17-7, Wadena Asphalt 17-7, MN Valley Irrigation 14-10, Star Bank 13.5-10.5, Lugert Angus 12.5-11.5, Wadena VFW 12-12, Wadena State Bank 10-14.

High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air 1763. High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air 618. High Individual Series: Ruth Lugert 556, Tia Freitag 529, Donna Fearing 517. High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert 208, Tia Freitag 201, Donna Fearing 199.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Oct. 14

RK Plumbing 21-3, Bootleggers 20-4, KWAD 11-13, Greimans 9-15, Wadena State Bank 6-18, Star Bank 5-19.

High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2510. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 867. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 643, Kaitlin Sweere 624, Ruth Lugert 624. High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert 232, Kaitlin Sweere 225, Tia Freitag 215.

Tuesday Twilite

Oct. 15

Whiskey Corner Saloon 119.5-48.5, American Family Insurance 107-61, Schmitty Music 98.5-69.5, BBQ Smokehouse 97-71, Super One 83-85, Bulldog Pro Shop 78-90, RK Plumbing & Heating 77-91, Wadena VFW 73-95, Certified Auto Repair 70-98, Woodland Dental 37-131.

High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse 2031, High Team Game: American Family Insurance 708. High Individual Series: Jeff Umland 689, Scott Sweere 637, Sick Houtkooper 625. High Individual Games: Jeff Umland 246, Dick Houtkooper 235, Scott Sweere 22.

Thursday Twilight

Oct. 17

Staples Vet Clinic 17-11, Lefty's 16-12, Mason Brothers 14-14, Ted & Gen's 9-19.

High Team Series: Mason Brothers 1310. High Team Game: Mason Brothers 548. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 559, Betty Klingaman 449, Ruth Lugert 452. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 191, Ruth Lugert 172, Betty Klingaman 160.

Thursday City

Oct. 17

MN Valley Irrigation 125.5-84.5, Napa 119.5-90.5, Above All 116-94, Brasel Construction 111-99, Ottertail Aggregate 109.5-100.5, RK Plumbing 109-101, Insurance Advisers 108-102, Olson Lawn Service 103.5-106.5, Arvig 101-5-108.5, Central MN Quality 91.5-118.5, Wadena Lanes 87-123, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 78-132.

High Team Series: Napa 3416. High Team Game: Arvig 1191. High Individual Series: Mack Olson 727, Kaleb Thalmann 717, Darin Deckert 665. High Individual Games: Joe Heltemes 248, Gene Captain 255, Scott Gaudette 254.

Friday Dutch Treaters

Oct. 18

Timber Lake Hotel 16-12, T Team 16-12, K Team 15-13, B & B Pinheads 9-19.

High Team Series: T Team 2376. High Team Game: T Team 830. High Individual Series: Dustin Tigges 598, Dan Hathaway 588, Gordy Sharp 579. High Individual Women's Series: Tia Freitag 656, Sheri Tuttle 524, Sherye Clancy 493.







