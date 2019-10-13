Sundby Trailer Sailes 81.5-38.5, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 74-46, The Fun Team 67-53, MN Valley Irrigation 64-56, Gene's Team 63-57, Arvig 62-58, Hunke's Transfer 56-64, Above All 47.5-72.5, Star Bank 47-73, The 5 Pinners 38-82.
High Team Series: The Fun Team 2746. High Team Game: Arvig 1006. High Individual Women's Series: Kaitlin Sweere 609, Kylie Uselman 583, Tia Frietag 569. High Individual Women's Games: Kylie Uselman 221, Kaitlin Sweere 214, Char Sweere 213. High Individual Men's Games: Ben Mann 257, Dan Hathaway 252, Darin Deckert 248.
Monday Early Birds
Oct. 7
Wadena Asphalt 14-6, MN Valley Irrigation 14-6, Keith Waln Heating & Air 13-7, Star Bank 12-8, Lugert Angus 10-10, Wadena State Bank 9-11, Wadena VFW 8-12.
High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air 1692. High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air 584. High Individual Series: Addie Crocker 555, Ruth Lugert 514, Char Sweere 509. High Individual Games: Addie Crocker 219, Kylie Uselman 200, Ruth Lugert 192.
Monday Ten Pin Keglers
Oct. 7
RK Plumbing 17-3, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 16-4, Greimans 9-11, KWAD 7-13, Wadena State Bank 6-14, Star Bank 5-15.
High Team Series: RK Plumbing 2324: High Team Game: Bootleggers 833: High Individual Series: Kylie Uselman 619, Lisa Rudolph 614, Heidi Hanson 595. High Individual Games: Lisa Rudolph 227, Char Sweere 223, Kylie Uselman 218.
Tuesday Twilite
Oct. 8
Whiskey Corner Saloon 105-39, American Family Insurance 95-49, BBQ Smokehouse 83-61, RK Plumbing & Heating 75-69, Bulldog Pro Shop 74-70, Schmitty Music & Vending 74-70, Wadena VFW 69-75, Super One 62-82, Certified Auto Repair 55-89, Woodland Dental 28-116.
High Team Series: BBQ Smokehouse 2132. High Team Game: RK Plumbing 744. High Individual Series: Scott Sweere 710, Mack Olson 661, Jeff Moen 656. High Individual Games: Scott Sweere 257, Mack Olson 249, Jeff Moen 236.
High Team Series: Ted & Gen's 1650. High Team Game: Ted & Gen's/Mason Brothers 585. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 532, Marge Harrison 495, Shirley Wegscheid 451. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 201, Tia Freitag 191, Jackie Perius 167.
Thursday City
Oct. 10
MN Valley Irrigation 110.5-69.5, RK Plumbing 103-77, Above All 101-79, Brasel Construction 100-80, Olson Lawn Service 99-81, Napa 95.5-84.5, Ottertail Aggregate 92.5-87.5, Arvig 82.5-97.5, Insurance Advisers 82.5-97.5, Wadena Lanes 74-106, Central MN Quality 71.5-108.5, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 68-112.
High Team Series: Arvig 3525. High Team Game: Arvig 1248. High Individual Series: Terry Selander 279, Mark Rolloff 278, Darin Deckert 267.
Friday Dutch Treaters
Oct. 11
Timberlake Motel 15-9, T Team 13-11, K Team 12-12, B&B Pinheads 8-16.
High Team Series: K Team 2347. High Team Game: K Team 817. High Individual Men's Series: Dan Hathaway 600, Ethan Heib 595, Gordy Sharp 590. High Individual Women's Series: Sherri Tuttle 507, Kristen Betts 487, Tina Riendeau 445.