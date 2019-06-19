Search
    More than 100 people attend Sunnybrook Stomp

    By none Today at 5:15 a.m.
    Eighty eager participants get their start in the Sunnybrook Stomp 5K. Photo courtesy of Tri-County Health Care1 / 5
    Five-year-old Emerson Schultz waits to receive his medal from Trenda Hoemberg, DPT, at the end of the Kids’ 1K. Photo courtesy of Tri-County Health Care2 / 5
    Young participants take off in a burst at the start of the Sunnybrook Stomp Kids’ 1K. Thirty-four kids ran in the 1K. Photo courtesy of Tri-County Health Care3 / 5
    Bouncy houses were a large draw for kids at the Sunnybrook Stomp. Proceeds of the event went to the pediatric rehab program at Tri-County Health Care. Photo courtesy of Tri-County Health Care4 / 5
    Lucy Maros waves happily as she jogs behind her mother, Tina, in the Sunnybrook Stomp 5K. Photo courtesy of Tri-County Health Care5 / 5

    Eighty runners/walkers participated in Tri-County Health Care's 38th annual Sunnybrook Stomp 5K on June 14, at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena.

    Organized by Tri-County's Wellness Committee, the event kicked off with a 1K for kids, with 34 youth participating, and concluded with the 5K. During the event, kids were treated to inflatables, and the Wadena Youth Hockey sold refreshments. All proceeds of the event went to the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

    Kenny Miller was the men's top finisher with a time of 16:18, and Madison Packer was the women's top finisher with a time of 22:09.

    Age category winners included: ages 0-12 — Chloe Costin (27:45), Ephraim Bervig (19:53); ages 13-20 — Madison Packer (22:09), Nathaniel Bervig (17:42); ages 21-30 — Emily Warner (25:05), Gage Brown (26:48); ages 31-40 — Shannon Hogan (23:17), Matthew Reiss (23:48); ages 41-50 — Heather Gilreath (29:18), Kenny Miller (16:18); ages 51-plus — Pam Doebbeling (25:37), Lloyd Lanz (31:43).

