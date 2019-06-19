More than 100 people attend Sunnybrook Stomp

Organized by Tri-County's Wellness Committee, the event kicked off with a 1K for kids, with 34 youth participating, and concluded with the 5K. During the event, kids were treated to inflatables, and the Wadena Youth Hockey sold refreshments. All proceeds of the event went to the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

Kenny Miller was the men's top finisher with a time of 16:18, and Madison Packer was the women's top finisher with a time of 22:09.

Age category winners included: ages 0-12 — Chloe Costin (27:45), Ephraim Bervig (19:53); ages 13-20 — Madison Packer (22:09), Nathaniel Bervig (17:42); ages 21-30 — Emily Warner (25:05), Gage Brown (26:48); ages 31-40 — Shannon Hogan (23:17), Matthew Reiss (23:48); ages 41-50 — Heather Gilreath (29:18), Kenny Miller (16:18); ages 51-plus — Pam Doebbeling (25:37), Lloyd Lanz (31:43).