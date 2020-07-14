The Wadena County Enduro series kicked off the 2020 season with its first race at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on July 12.

Festus Mickelson picked up the win in the big car series. He was followed by Brayden Kleinke in second place, while Tony Miller was third. Bob Skjonsberg came in fourth place and Kyle Robinson was fifth overall.

Travis Roggenkamp raced to first place honors in the small car race. He was followed by Jesse Kern in second, Sam Frost finished in third place and Louie Roggenkamp came in fourth place overall in the first race of the 2020 series at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

The next race in the Wadena County Enduro Racing Series is schedule for Aug. 9 at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.



