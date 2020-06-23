The event went ahead Tuesday, June 23, after the Society submitted a 58-page plan on how they aim to safely operate events like the enduro races on the Wadena County Fairgrounds. The plan seeks to follow the guidelines of the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and was done following a request from commissioners during the June commission meeting. After getting a review by the COVID-19 Executive Committee and then county commissioners, Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden said the group performed significant work to prepare the plan, update fencing and review capacity of the facility to get to this point.

Before approving of the event, commissioners Chuck Horsager and Jim Hofer both spoke about how the plan was well prepared and appreciated. Hofer said, in the committee, one of the main points of discussion was how they go about making sure the guidelines are followed. That, he said, would take followup from the Ag Society to share how the event went and how well protocols were followed.

“Some of us will probably be out there,” Hofer said.

A glaring difficulty brought up numerous times was that these types of events often include large family units, which can be together according to the health guidelines. It was a grey area as to how family groups and groups that should be distanced would co-exist together. It was clear that keeping everyone 6 feet apart would not allow many people within the seating area. Instead the group looked at what 25% capacity would allow, which was basically the maximum amount of 250 people at an event. That number was for the entire grandstand area, while the pit area was considered another event space again allowing for up to 250 people over several acres. Ag Society president Darin Lehmann said it was unlikely there would be more than 170 people within the pit area, if they had a record number of cars, which would be about 50 cars spread throughout the acreage. Lehmann understood that if the facility reaches capacity, they would have to turn people away.

Hearing all the discussion about events at the fairgrounds, which have been ongoing for months, Commissioner Jon Kangas said he felt there was too much emphasis put on the Ag Society. He felt other areas like county campgrounds were not seeing the same attention.

Commissioner Hofer disagreed saying the commissioners reviewed and approved a plan for the county parks to operate following specific guidelines.

Kangas, along with Ag Society members Darin and Kylene Lehmann, felt that guidelines were not being followed in the campgrounds as groups of over 10 were witnessed in certain camp sites.

“If the Ag Society is going to be held to a certain standard I would think others would be held to that as well,” Kylene Lehmann said.

“Common sense should be playing into this quite a bit,” Kangas said. He felt that the county board should trust that if the Ag Society says they will follow the guidelines, that they will.

Commissioner Bill Stearns moved to accept approval of the July 12 event but Kangas sought to amend the motion to remove the dates and description of the event. He wanted to allow them to go ahead with any event as long as they followed MDH and CDC guidelines. His amendment died due to a lack of a second. All commissioners were in favor of approving the July 12 event. Commissioner Sheldon Monson was not present.

A second event request for use of the fairgrounds involving a graduation party was removed from discussion. The event is no longer going to be held there.