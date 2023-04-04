50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School holds 11th annual tournament

After a three year tournament hiatus, Master Lolita Myers was excited to see a great turnout for an afternoon of tae kwon do competition.

Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School Tournament.jpg
Master Lolita Myers and her multitude of students after the holding the Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School tournament on March 18, 2023.
Contributed / Master Lolita Myers
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 8:29 AM

WADENA – In less than an hour and 15 minutes, Master Lolita Myers and some of her students and their parents had the Wadena National Guard Armory set up for the 11th annual Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School tournament on March 18.

Kids and adults of all age groups participated in the tournament. People came from northern Minnesota, Montana, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin to showcase their skills.

“It was a great day full of fun,” said Myers” Holy cow I was tired at the end of the day. The kids had a blast. I got so many messages from other schools and other grandmasters who said, ‘Thank you, Master Lolita, for what you did for our students.’ Those are the things that make putting on the tournament worthwhile.”

Back in 2020, the tournament was shut down three days before it was set to be. As the world came to a sudden halt, Myers’ school saw an increase in people wanting to learn the Korean form of martial arts.

“Yes, and one of the blessings of COVID is that my school blossomed,” said Myers. “With everything shut down, this was the only thing that some people could do. Once people tried it, they kept coming back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament is a chance for students to put what they have been practicing to the test in a safe environment. It’s also a chance for students to learn some life lessons along the way.

“The tournament lets them learn that if they get kicked, that it is going to hurt, but it's not the end of the world,” Myers said. “It helps them to learn how to protect themselves in real-world situations. The trophies and medals are great, but it is what they learn that is most important.”

Being 81 years old, Myers credits tae kwon do as the main reason she can do what she does today. Master Lolita is a sixth-degree black belt and is working toward becoming a seventh-degree to be given the title of grandmaster.

Myers was amazed by the parent’s support throughout the tournament. Some of the parents even got to participate with their children. She hopes that bringing the tournament back will continue to grow the tae kwon do community.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Jake Dykhoff pitching.jpg
Sports
UMC pitcher Dykhoff honored by conference, region and nationally for big win streak
April 04, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Track and field: Wolverines girls track finishes third, boys fifth in 10-team field at NDSU meet
April 04, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
"Creed III" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Rocky’ spinoff delivers knockout with ‘Creed III’
March 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
20230401_165534(0).jpg
Local
Wadena-Deer Creek and Verndale high school speech team sends four to section tournament
April 04, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
bob with walking sticks (edited).jpg
Minnesota
These sticks were made for walking — and Detroit Lakes man picked them up all over the country
April 04, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Hope Williams
Local
The Economic Alliance hires new executive director
April 04, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4803 (2).JPG
Local
Thirsty beer drinkers and more than a dozen breweries highlight Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event
April 04, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling