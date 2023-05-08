Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts students place at recent Greenquist tournament

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Seven members of the Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts academy of Wadena recently participated in a tournament hosted by Greenquist Academy of Taekwondo on Saturday, April 29.

The following participants placed in the following disciplines:

Eli Voigt placed first in forms and second in sparring.

Kaleb Seibert placed first in board breaking, second in sparring and fourth in forms.

Jackson Voigt placed second in sparring and in board breaking and third in forms.

Roger Seibert placed second in board breaking.

Emma Kephart placed third in sparring and in board breaking.

Cooper Topp placed first in board breaking and second in forms and in sparring.

Adeleigh Stone placed second in forms and third in sparring.

Mid-Minnesota Martial Arts Academy is led by Masters Mary Ayers and Lolita Myers and was first opened in Nimrod in 1997, and later moved to its present location in Wadena.