Jeff "Gussy" Gustafson visits Lund Boat Company in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS — The 2023 Bassmaster champion was excited to show off his trophy and his boat on Wednesday, June 28, in New York Mills.

Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson visited the area on Wednesday to display his 2023 Bassmaster Classic trophy in front of his Lund 2075 Pro-V bass boat. The Bassmaster Classic is a competition where fishermen race against the clock to catch the most pounds of fish. Each fish must be at least 12 inches in length to count toward the total. Gustafson is partnered with Lund Manufacturing, which helped him capture the championship this past March.

Gustafson won the coveted three-day tournament back in March at the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tennessee. On Day 1, Jeff caught five fish weighing 18 pounds and five ounces. Day 2 was more of the same after Gustafson caught five more fish that weighed 17 pounds and three ounces. On the final day, Jeff caught two fish weighing six pounds and 12 ounces. After three days on the water, Gustafson was crowned the champion with 12 fish caught totaling 42 pounds and seven ounces. He took home $300,000 with a $7,000 cash bonus. Jeff has career earnings of $781,200.

“Gussy” stopped by the Lund facility in New York Mills to meet and celebrate with the local community and Lund employees – who played a role in his on-water success. “Growing up in Northwest Ontario, it’s Lund country. Lund has supported me for a long time,” Gustafson said.

As for the boat itself, the Lund 2075 Pro-V bass boat, Jeff had nothing but great things to say about it. “It’s the ultimate fishing machine for what I do, I’m grateful and proud to use one of these boats,” he said.

Detroit Lakes and the surrounding areas have great fishing spots for veteran fishers or beginners. “You get better by going out and doing it. Hire a guide if you're new and they can show you the basics,” Gustafson said. “If you have a boat, go any chance you get. The more time you spend the better you will get at it.”

Jeff plans to compete in other tournaments throughout the summer.

