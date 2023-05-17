99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 17

Jake Dykhoff signs to play with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

Former Wolverine baseball star goes pro with minor league baseball team.

2023 NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT - Minot State vs Crookston
Former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball player Jake Dykhoff has signed a contract to play with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, a professional baseball team in the American Association. Dykhoff played four years for the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Contributed photo
Today at 3:17 PM

FARGO, N.D. - Former Wadena-Deer Creek High School baseball player Jake Dykhoff has signed a contract with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association, a professional minor league baseball league based in the Upper Midwest.

Dykhoff recently concluded four years playing for the University of Minnesota Crookston, which plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Dykhoff joins several other former Golden Eagles currently competing in professional baseball.

Dykhoff was scheduled to start for the Redhawks Tuesday, May 16, against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Fargo’s Newman Outdoor Field.

Dykhoff set records for UMC in career strikeouts, season strikeouts and most strikeouts in a game with 14.

He was an All-NSIC First Team selection in 2023 and an All-NSIC Second Team pick in 2021. Dykhoff was a three-time NSIC Pitcher of the Week in 2023, and also was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Pitcher of the Week and NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week. In 2023, he was 8-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 14 appearances as a redshirt senior. Dykhoff struck out 107 and walked 18 in 2023.

Dykhoff ended his baseball career at WDC as the all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He also was the school’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, at-bats and runs batted in. He hit .456 in his career with 89 runs scored, 156 hits, 44 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 96 RBIs

On the mound, Dykhoff was 24-11 with a 1.82 ERA in his high school career with more than 215 innings pitched. He had 343 strikeouts in his career with just 54 walks.

Dykhoff was a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award during his senior season in 2018.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
