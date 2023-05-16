99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Jake Dykhoff named to 2023 All-NSIC Tournament Team

A Wadena-Deer Creek high school alum is elected to the All-NSIC Tournament Team at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

2023 NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT - Minot State vs Crookston
Senior Jake Dykhoff was named to the All-Tournament team at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament this past weekend. Dykhoff pitches for the University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles.
Contributed photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:21 AM

MANDAN, N.D. - University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher Jake Dykhoff wrapped up a celebrated career as a Golden Eagle by being named to the 2023 NSIC All-Tournament Team.

Dykhoff, a former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball player, pitched for four years with UMC.

Dykhoff helped the Golden Eagles to a 7-3 opening-round win over Minot State University on Wednesday, May 10, in the conference tournament. He pitched a complete nine-inning game, allowing three runs on six hits. Dykhoff tied his school-record 14 strikeouts, with no walks.

Other players named to the all-tournament team were Parker Mooney (Augustana), Jackson Hauge (Minnesota State), Dylan Gotto (Minnesota State), Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State), Nathan Culley (Minnesota State), Sam Riola (St. Cloud State), Mitchell Gumbko (St. Cloud State), Kevin Butler (St. Cloud State), Ethan Navratil (St. Cloud State) and Chase Douglas (Wayne State).

Riola was named the most valuable player of the tournament, and his Huskies won the NSIC Tournament. The Golden Eagles finished fourth.

Dykhoff – and his brother Josh Dykhoff – also recently were named to the NSIC All-Conference team. And Josh was named the NSIC’s “Freshman of the Year.”

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
