WADENA — MJ Lunde tallied two goals to help lead Wadena-Deer Creek to a 7-4 victory over Kittson Central Saturday, Jan. 15.

Cole Woods recorded a goal and two assists while Evan Lunde finished with three assists for the Wolverines.

Jack Koranda and Connor Davis each finished with a goal and an assist for the Wolverines who broke a 2-2 tie after one by scoring five goals.

Kittson Central 2 0 2 — 4





Wadena-Deer Creek 2 1 4 — 7













First period: WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Jaeger Pettit) 4:13, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Evan Lunde, Woods) PPG 5:36, KC-Tyler Hennen 6:56, KC-Hennen (Landon Sugden, Hayden Olsonawski) PPG 14:29





Second period: WDC-Jack Koranda (Austyn Oothoudt, Evan Lunde) 9:31





Third period: WDC-MJ Lunde (Aiden Sutherland, Evan Lunde) 0:49, WDC-Dalton Moyer PPG 3:47, WDC-Connor Davis (Woods, Moyer) 11:27, WDC-MJ Lunde (Koranda, Pettit) 12:40, KC-Sugden (Hennen) 14:14, KC-Hennen (Carter Larson 15:15)





Shots on goal: WDC 40, KC 28





Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (24 saves); KC-Jameson Turner (33 saves)