LONG PRAIRIE — Wadena-Deer Creek held Prairie Centre to just 17 shots in the game that ended with Wolverines on top 5-3.

The win brings the Wolverines to a 10-5 record overall and their second win over the North Stars this season. Prairie Centre is made up of players from Sauk Centre, Melrose, Long Prairie, Osakis, Browerville, Grey Eagle, Swanville and Burtrum.

Leading for the Wolverines were Cole Woods and Connor Davis, who each had two goals. They each added an assist to help with each others goals, too. Aiden Sutherland also scored, the second goal of the night in the first period. Woods currently leads the team in scoring with 17 goals this season and Davis has 15.

Other Wolverine assists came from Austyn Oothoudt, Aidan Allred, Aron Sutherland and Dalton Moyer. WDC had 29 shots on goal compared to the North Stars 17.

WDC goalie Gunner Olson hung out for the whole show, with a .824 save percentage.