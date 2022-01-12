Woods was assisted by Austyn Oothoudt and Connor Davis.

Head coach Scott Woods said the game was closer than the score shows as they were 2-1 going into the final period.

"We didn't score when we had chances but gave up far too many goals as well," Woods said. "It's not easy to get through 25 games and perform at your best as a team or individual every night. We will rebound Thursday night as this group is too competitive to let it get them down."

River Lakes made their scoring abilities clear with a goal just two and half minutes into the first period. They scored again in the second and a commanding four more times in the third period to bring the final to 6-1.

Both teams had an impressive amount of shots on goal with the Wolverines slapping in 27 and River Lakes 38.

The River Lake Stars are made up of Albany, Belgrade, Cold Spring/Rockville/Richmond (Rocori), New London-Spicer, Paynesville and St. John's Prep.

As the Wolverines have now faced many of the teams in the region, Woods is pleased where they stand at 9-5 overall, saying those that they have lost, were games that could have gone the other way.

"We are scoring more and giving up less goals," Woods said. "We really haven't been out of any game. The guys compete every night and what is most impressive so far is the fact that guys have accepted their role. Everyone is playing for each other and gelling as a team. It makes it fun to be part of."

River Lakes 1 1 4 — 6





Wadena-DC 0 1 0 — 1





First period: RL-Matthew Dotzler 2:17





Second period: WDC-Cole Woods (Austyn Oothoudt, Connor Davis) PPG 7:53, RL-Jacob Philippi 9:08





Third period: RL-Cole Pientaka (Philippi, Sam Zeiher) 1:33, RL-Bradey Blaschko (Anthony Fink) 3:332, RL-Pientka (Chase Schulzetenberg) 4:29, RL-Philippi 11:29





Shots on goal: WDC 27, RL 38





Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (27 saves), Garrett Baron (5 Saves); RL- Ashton Fischer (26 saves)





Overall: WDC 9-5. Next: WDC at Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.