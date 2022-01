BAUDETTE — Cole Woods scored the game-winning goal for Wadena-Deer Creek in overtime as the Wolverines knocked off Lake of the Woods 4-3 Friday, Jan. 7.

Evan Lunde tied the game in the third period with his goal at the 2:55 mark.

MJ Lunde picked up a first-period goal as well as Connor Davis for the Wolverines. Aiden Sutherland recorded two assists in the win for WDC.

Lake of the Woods 2 1 0 0 — 3

Wadena-DC 2 0 1 1 — 4





First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Aiden Sutherland) 3:50, LW-Randy Wood (Anson Haack) 8:38, LW-Jack Wood 12:48, WDC-MJ Lunde (Evan Lunde) 13:13

Second period: LW-Kajun Krause 0:48

Third period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Kaden Peterson) 2:55

Overtime: WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Aiden Sutherland) 2:20

Shots on goal: WDC 29, LW 40

Overall: WDC 9-4. Next: WDC hosts River Lakes 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.