LITTLE FALLS — There doesn’t seem to be a state tournament hangover for the Little Falls Flyers in the 2021-22 season.

After beating Northern Lakes 12-2 Tuesday night, the Flyers followed it with an 8-2 win over Wadena-Deer Creek Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Exchange Arena in the Little Falls Holiday Hockey Tournament.

The win moves Class 1A’s third-ranked Flyers to an undefeated 11-0.

Wolverines’ head coach Scott Woods said he wanted an opportunity to play a top team like Little Falls to see how they would stack up against them.

“That’s why we are here,” he said. “We knew that was going to be a hard battle and it’s what we came for. We could’ve played somebody soft on the schedule if we wanted to, but we wanted to see where we stood. I thought we played well, we just had too many power-play that goals we gave up.”

The Flyers got separation in the second period where they scored three goals.

Matt Filippi scored a power-play 1:31 into the second on assists from Hayden Johnson and George Moore. Filippi finished with five assists to go along with his goal.

Moore then added two goals himself to give the Flyers a 5-1 cushion in the second. The second of Moore’s goals came on the power play.

“I thought we moved our feet better in the second,” Hanowski said. “Wadena is a good team and I thought we were a little lazy in the first, but came out in the second looking better.”

MJ Lunde closed out the second for WDC with a goal to make it 5-2 into the second intermission.

Collin Kray started the scoring with a power-play goal at the 6:20 mark of the first period. Carter Oothoudt and Johnson tallied assists on the opening goal.

WDC was quick to respond as Cole Woods found the back of the net 10 seconds later to tie it 1-1. Aron Sutherland and Connor Davis received assists.

“Our team just doesn’t give up,” Scott Woods said. “They respond well. We try to ingrain in them that if we get scored on you don’t slap your stick and get upset. And they really did. They don’t need to hang their heads after losing to a good team.”

The Flyers earned a 19-7 shot advantage after the first period and went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead after Johnson scored with a minute left in the period. Oothoudt picked up his second assist of the period with Matt Filippi also tallying an assist on Johnson’s goal.

Oothoudt added a goal in the third period to go along with his three assists. Johnson also picked up his second goal in third to go along with three assists.

Hudson Filippi tacked on the third goal of the third period for the Flyers with Moore picking up his second assist.





Wadena-DC 1 1 0 — 2

Little Falls 2 3 3 — 8





First period: LF-Collin Kray (Carter Oothoudt, Hayden Johnson) PPG 6:20, WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Connor Davis) 6:30, LF-Hayden Johnson (Matt Filippi, Oothoudt) 16:01

Second period: LF-Matt Filippi (Hayden Johnson, George Moore) PPG 1:31, LF-George Moore (Oothoudt, Filippi) 4:30, LF-George Moore (Johnson, Filippi) PPG 7:07, WDC-MJ Lunde (Dalton Moyer) 13:41

Third period: LF-Hayden Johnson (Matt Filippi) SHG 4:41, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Filippi) 12:20, LF-Hudson Filippi (George Moore) 13:11

Shots on goal: LF 19-10-14 43, WDC 7-7-6 20

Goalies: LF-Richard Varriano (18 saves); WDC-Gunner Olson (35 saves)

Overall: LF 11-0, WDC 7-4.