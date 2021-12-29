LITTLE FALLS — WDC defeated Windom Area 4-1 in the first game of the Little Falls Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28. It was the first time this season that the Wolverines won a game without scoring five goals.

Connor Davis recorded a hat trick and now has a team-high 12 goals on the season.

The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead just a minute into the game on an unassisted goal by Cole Berglund, his first of the year.

Davis recorded his first goal of the night at 5:34, assisted by Cole Woods.

"We played well right away," said head coach Scott Woods. "They had to take a timeout in the first period when we went up 2-0"

Davis scored goal number two only 27 seconds into the period. Dalton Moyer was credited with the assist, his eighth of the season.

The Wolverines increased the advantage to 4-0 when Davis completed the hat trick while on the power play at 5:41 in the third period, assisted by Austyn Oothoudt. The Eagles scored with just over four minutes left in the game.

Goalie Gunner Olson made 29 saves. The Wolverines outshout Windom Area 35-30.

"The guys played well as a team again," Woods said.

In the second game of the tournament, the host Flyers blasted Northern Lakes 12-2, outshooting the Lightning 46-10.

Little Falls is now 10-0 and ranked #3 in Class A.

"Little Falls can score like crazy," Woods added. "It will be a tough test tonight."

WDC (7-3) takes on the Flyers tonight at 7 p.m. in Little Falls. The Wolverines wrap up the round-robin tournament with a game against Northern Lakes at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.