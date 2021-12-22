PARK RAPIDS — Cole Woods had two goals as the Wolverines secured the Hwy 71 Cup away from Park Rapids in a 5-3 finish Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Cole Woods started the scoring for the Wolverines in the first period with an assist from Aron Sutherland. Park Rapids followed that with two scores from Nash Mitchell and Jaxson Lund.

MJ Lunde got an assist from Evan Lunde for a goal in the second period. That was followed by a third and final goal from Park Rapids off the stick of Connor Hanson.

Thankfully Cole Woods had another goal in him in the third with assists from Aron Sutherland and Dalton Moyer. Then Connor Davis scored with an assist from Dalton Moyer. Jack Koranda added some security with an open-net goal to finish the game 5-3.

Park Rapids was limited to just 19 shots on goal while WDC added 31.

"We outshot them and controlled the play for many parts of the game, but they worked hard and found opportunities," head coach Scott Woods said. "The effort on both sides was impressive and what you might expect in a rivalry game. We entered the third period down one goal, but played like we have all year. We didn't focus on the outcome, but did the small things on each shift."

WDC improves to 6-3 this season and 2-0 in their conference, while the Panthers are posting a 4-5 season going into Christmas break.

"It was a nice win heading into Christmas break and a holiday tourney in Little Falls," Coach Woods said. "We have the opportunity to play a new team this year, Windom. We will also face undefeated Little Falls and a new section opponent this year, Northern Lakes. It will be a round robin tourney."