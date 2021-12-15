The Wolverines went from a slow start to a full on scoring assault against Bagley-Fosston Tuesday, Dec. 14, to earn win No. 5 with a 5-3 finish.

Bagley/Fosston started the scoring in the first period while the Wolverines remained scoreless.

"We had a frustrating start," Wolverine head coach Scott Woods said. "They jumped on us early and we looked like we were still on the bus. We survived the first period with solid play from Gunner Olson in the net."

But by the second period, the tempo changed for the Wolverines with Evan Lunde, Jack Koranda and Cole Woods adding to the scoring.

By the third period, it was time for Bagley-Fosston to fight back and they added two goals. Evan Lunde's second goal came during a power play followed by a goal from Aiden Sutherland.

"Once we got rolling we played much better," Woods said. "The fun part to see was scoring coming from other lines. Evan Lunde had a huge night with two goals and three assists."

Jaeger Pettit added 2 assists. MJ Lunde and Dalton Moyer also added an assist.

Wadena-Deer Creek goalie Gunner Olson stopped 30 of 33 shots on goal. Bagley-Fosston goalie Kassandra Fontaine stopped 36 of 41 goals.