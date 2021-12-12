WADENA — The Red Lake Falls Eagles screamed into town Saturday, Dec. 11, and left with a loss to the now 4-2 Wolverines.

Junior Cole Woods led the team with two goals.

The Eagles began the scoring with a goal from Evan Girdler after 11:37 minutes. Less than a minute later Cole Woods answered with a goal and assist from Jaeger Pettit and Connor Davis. Within another minute, MJ Lunde added a goal with help from Evan Lunde and Austin Oothoudt.

The second period was silent as both teams struggled to advance the puck around the rink.

In the third period, the teams lit up the scoring again with six goals making it past the able goalies. Jaeger Pettit struck first with a goal assisted by Cole Woods. Red Lake Falls answered just 20 seconds later with a score from Ty Kennett.

Cole Woods got his second goal of the afternoon after 8:23 minutes during a power play, with help from Aron Sutherland and Connor Davis.

Two more goals from Red Lake Falls had the teams tied at 4-4 in the waning minutes of the third period. But a Dalton Moyer goal in a power play was the decision maker as the Wolverines reached five points for the fifth time this season.

The Eagles ended up 0-5 for the power plays while the Wolverines were good for two out of four.

Red Lake Falls got more shots on goal too, 33, to the Wolverines 28. Thankfully, the Wolverines goaltender Gunner Olson saved the day 29 times.