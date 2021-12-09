The Wolverines came away winners in their meeting with Prairie Centre Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Wadena as they continue to flex their offensive muscles.

The final 5-2 score was the fourth time the team has compiled 5 goals in a game this season. The finale came as Connor Davis recorded a hat trick and an assist.

"We outshot them 28-17 but missed the net quite a bit," said Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods. "We controlled the play most of the game."

Gunner Olson played well in the net again with 15 saves on the night. Cole Woods had two goals and two assists. Aron Sutherland had two assists. Aiden Sutherland and Dalton Moyer added one assist as well. Austyn Outhoudt also had a great game on the defensive end moving the puck well, according to coach Woods.

RESULTS

Prairie Centre 1 0 1 -- 2

Wadena-DC 2 1 2 -- 5





First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer) 1:49, PC-Jesse Williams 11:08 WDC-Cole Woods 14:06

Second period: WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland) 1:19

Third period: PC-Eli Fletcher (Derick Sorenson) 2:14, WDC-Connor Davis (Aiden Sutherland, Cole Woods) 13:21, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Aron Sutherland) PPG 16:51

Shots on goal: WDC 28, PC 17

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (15 saves); PC-Joe Nedoroscik (23 saves)

Conference: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 3-2.

Next: WDC hosts Red lake Falls 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.