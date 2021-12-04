WADENA — "Chippy" is how Wolverine junior Evan Lunde described the matchup with South St. Paul on Friday night in Wadena. A few others words could be used, but "chippy" touches on the bit of passion displayed before a big crowd.

Lunde scored the first goal on the night in the first period at 9:52, in front of a packed house on the home opener in Wadena. His brother MJ Lunde was good for the assist.

Evan described the score with excitement.

"That was awesome," Lunde said. "It was so cool to score that first goal of the game."

He spoke of last year's lack of a crowd due to COVID precautions and the difference it made to have the band, the cheerleaders, the friends and family all surrounding the ice again.

Evan said this game was quite a bit different from others so far this season. The team was missing one of their captains, Cole Berglund, who was ejected in the previous outing and sat this game out. Lunde said Berglund is a strong enforcer on the team and his absence was felt.

The first period showed the Wolverines put up 9 shots on goal to the Packers 4.

With just 25 seconds in the second period, the Packers answered with a score of their own. Seconds later, a Wolverine shot ricocheted off the goal post making an agonizing "ding" throughout the arena. The second period ended with WDC putting up 15 shots on goal to the Packers 8.

Early on in the third, the teams appeared well matched, though WDC was landing far more shots on goal and looked to be staying on the right side of the game. But not long after South St. Paul scored a second goal in the third period, things got, "chippy," to be sure.

A crashing collision in front of the Wadena bench left Wolverine Carson Kern laying on the ice at the 7:51 mark. The Wolverine coaches reminded the boys to put their energy behind scoring as the Packers were up 2-1. Kern was walked off the ice after taking a few minutes to slowly rise. He did not return to the game.

At the 6:23 mark, the Packers landed another puck in the net and held on to win 3-1 on the night. There were numerous brushups, hits, and various insults hurled back and forth among players, while both coaching staffs attempted to reign the boys in during the heated final minutes. The officials had their hands full.

Lunde's takeaway was that they had chances to do much more scoring than they actually did.

"We're definitely getting team chemistry better, passing a lot better, breakups much better," Lunde said. "We should have scored a lot more tonight. The chances we had were great."

The Wolverines are now 2-2 overall. They next play Prairie Centre at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home.

Story to be updated once full stats are available.