MORRIS — In another fine offensive showing Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Wolverines outperformed Morris-Benson Area to a 5-1 finish in hockey.

That 1 point by the Storm came only during a power play as Gunner Olson stopped 34 out of 35 shots on the night.

"Defensively the team continues to play better as a unit," according to head coach Scott Woods.

Aidan Allred, Austyn Outhoudt and Aiden Sutherland picked up their first goals of the season. Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods added a goal each. Brady Domier, Cole Berglund, Cole Woods, and Aiden Sutherland also picked up an assist on the night.

"We were happy with our play but still continue to move players around to find our best line up," Woods added.

The Wolverines are now 2-1 overall. They next play South St. Paul at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 at home. This will be South St. Paul's first game of the season. It's WDC's first home game of the season, so come on out and get loud.

Morris-Benson 1 0 0 -- 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 4 0 -- 5





First period: WDC-Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Berglund) 11:42, MB-Cole Blume (Tyler Hadfield, Trevor Buss) PP Goal 14:45

Second period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 0:51, WDC-Aidan Allred (Aiden Sutherland) 2:02, WDC-Cole Woods 3:27, WDC-Aiden Sutherland (Brady Domier) 9:52

Shots on goal: WDC 28, MB 35

Goalies: WDC- Gunner Olson (34 saves); MB- Christopher Danielson (23 saves)