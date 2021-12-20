There were 54 high school hockey games in Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 18, but the one between Wadena-Deer Creek and St. Cloud Cathedral may have been one of the best.

While the Wolverines played their hearts out, #13 ranked Cathedral came out on top 4-3. Cathedral outshot W-DC 34 to 23 but considering St. Cloud's standing in the state, it was a moral victory for the Wolverines who sit at third in their conference.

St. Cloud kicked off the scoring in the first period with Joey GIllespie slipping one in on a power play. Both teams were wound up in the second period with the Wolverines getting scores from Austyn Oothoudt and Connor Davis (assists from Aron Sutherland and Jaeger Pettit). But Cathedral brought three more goals in the second also.

The Wolverines Jack Koranda finished with the only goal in the third period (assist from Evan Lunde.)

"It was a great game throughout," head coach Scott Woods said. "The penalties were called tight so it was difficult to get into the flow of the game for both sides. Our penalty killers played outstanding. The bulk of the penalty killing time was done by Cole Berglund, Aidan Allred, Grant Baron and Brady Domier up front (as well as a few others). On defense Kaden Peterson, Dalton Moyer, Aiden Sutherland, Austyn Outhoudt, and Jaeger Pettit worked hard to work off the penalty minutes. We had opportunities on the power play as well but each team only scored once on special teams. We hoped late in the game to get a whistle and pull the goalie but it just didn't happen. It was a good test against a quality team to see where we stand at this point of the season."

The Wolverines have the same overall record as Detroit Lakes, which sits in the No. 1 spot in their conference for now.