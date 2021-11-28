The Wolverines’ boys’ hockey team opened the season Friday, Nov. 26, with a tough loss to Proctor, losing 6-5 in overtime.

WDC scored first and found the net a total of five times, but the game ended up going into overtime, where the Rails won 6-5, according to head coach Scott Woods. WDC outshot Proctor 31-29 in the game.

"Great game," stated Wolverines' head coach Scott Woods. "We just made some mistakes defensively as a team."

Connor Davis, Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods made all five goals and a total of 8 points for the Wolverines.

Davis had three goals, Sutherland had a goal and two assists, and Woods had a goal and one assist.

Jaeger Pettit also added two assists Gunner Olson got the start in goal in his first varsity game.

Woods added that Pettit, Dalton Moyer and Aiden Sutherland had a strong night on the defensive end.

Two Harbors

The Wolverines must have had a good night's sleep as they continued their trip in the North Shore leaving Twin Harbors a bit sore in a 5-0 win.

Sophomore Gunner Olson got his first career shutout in just his second varsity start. But this win was a team effort for sure.

Cole Woods had two goals and one assist; Dalton Moyer had three assists; Evan Lunde scored twice; Aron Sutherland assisted on two goals; Connor Davis had goal; while Jaeger Pettit, Aiden Sutherland and Jack Koranda all added one assist.

It's a season start that's showing the boys are capable of scoring big.

North Shore 0 0 0 -- 0

Wadena-DC 3 2 0 -- 5





First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Dalton Moyer) 2:51; WDC-Evan Lunde (Moyer, Jaeger Pettit) ppg 7:11; WDC-Woods (Aaron Sutherland) ppg 8:03

Second period: WDC-Lunde (Aiden Sutherland, Jack Koranda) 0:26; WDC-Woods (Moyer, Aaron Sutherland) 15:46

Shots on goal: WDC 10 14 7 -- 31, NS 4 4 2 -- 10

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (10 saves); NS-Chase Mallory (26 saves)

Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: WDC at Morris/Benson 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.