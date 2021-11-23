Jack Peart is an official athlete for The Rink Live.

Jack Peart, a freshman defenseman for the St. Cloud State Huskies and a 2021 second round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild, is the latest addition to The Rink Live Athlete team.

Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage. On Friday, The Rink Live announced Peart as a brand ambassador.

Peart played high school hockey in Grand Rapids, Minn., where he earned Minnesota Mr. Hockey earlier this year. He also skated for the Fargo Force of the USHL.

“We want to profile and highlight players like Jack. As a homegrown hockey star, Jack came through the youth, high school, junior and college ranks all in our backyard," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, a consultant with The Rink Live. "These are the stories and paths we want to cover at The Rink Live. Jack is a perfect fit and example for young hockey players everywhere. Unique to Jack is the Minnesota Wild drafted him in the second round in 2021. We want Jack’s career to come full circle as an NHL player, and we’ll be there to cover it.”

Earlier this year, the NCAA changed its policy to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities. Peart is the fifth person this week to be announced as an athlete for The Rink Live. The hockey website previously announced other members of the team this week: Maddie Rooney, Jake Sanderson, Brock Faber and Blake Biondi.

