Blake Biondi, the 2020 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, has joined The Rink Live as an athlete ambassador, the website announced Thursday.

The Rink Live, owned and operated by Forum Communications, announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage.

Biondi, a sophomore defenseman for the University of Minnesota Duluth, played high school hockey in Hermantown.

He also played parts of two seasons for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL and was picked by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft. This season, Biondi is tied for the points lead on the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

“Blake epitomizes northern Minnesota hockey," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, a consultant with The Rink Live. "The Rink Live has such a stronghold in this area of the state so to partner with Blake was a natural fit. We want the young players of today to strive to be like Blake.”

Earlier this year, the NCAA changed its policy to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities. Biondi is the fourth person this week to be announced as an athlete for The Rink Live. The hockey website plans to announce a fifth The Rink Live Athlete on Friday.

