Jake Sanderson is an official athlete for The Rink Live.

Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage. On Tuesday, The Rink Live added University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson as a brand ambassador.

Sanderson is a sophomore studying kinesiology at UND. This season, he leads the team in points. Sanderson is the second athlete announced as a representative for The Rink Live.

“Our partnership with Jake Sanderson is significant. Jake exemplifies the core values of The Rink Live," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, a consultant with The Rink Live. "He’s a premier athlete, leader and person. As we continue to grow and lead in providing hockey news, we want to align with the premier players of today's game.”

The Rink Live will announce more athletes joining the team this week.

