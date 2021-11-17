The Wadena-Deer Creek hockey team laced up the skates, and hit the rink Tuesday, Nov. 16, for their first practice of the year. Coming off a 4-13-1 record, the Wolverines are prepared to improve their season and it starts with a great coaching staff.

Scott Woods is in his fifth season as the Wolverines head coach, and each of his assistants: Jason Murray, Robbie Grendahl, and Paul Hagen have been with him throughout it all.

The hockey team lost six starters. Heading into the year, Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt, Cole Berglund, Connor Davis, and Jack Koranda are on the attack for the Wolverines.

Forward Cole Berglund wants to give it his all going into his final year, on the ice as a Wolverine.

“I just want to work hard and give it my best, '' Berglund said. “Get a better attitude especially.”

During games, Berglund assists his teammates in moving the puck around and finding the open man.

“Take a second, look up. See where everyone is at, if I see an opening try to slide it in there. On defense, look for the open guy. You go to where you think the puck is going to go.”

Returning defensemen are Dalton Moyer, Kaden Peterson, Aiden Sutherland, and Brady Domier.

There will be a competition for who protects the net, as Woods’ senior goalie could be opting out.

“We have another senior goalie, who didn’t log a lot of minutes and we have a sophomore goalie (Gunner Olson). Those two will compete for the starting job,” Woods said.

Alongside Gunner Olson is another sophomore poised to make an impact on the rink.

Sophomore Jagger Pettit, another young defenseman that’s got potential to come in and have some chances to play right away, Woods said.

The Wolverines are deep when it comes to being on the attack, something Woods says will be a strength for the team.

“We’re pretty balanced when it comes to there,” he said. “We could have eight or nine forwards that are all pretty steady. Our lines will definitely be solid.”

Even with an aggressive attack, execution will be the difference between a victory or defeat.

“It’s whether or not we can start-to- finish to score some goals and win games,” Woods said. “I’ve had groups that it’s just as they get to be juniors, seniors, all of a sudden those scoring chances go in the back of the net.”

The Wolverines play 25 games. Woods knows the potential of his team, and wants to be in the top five teams.

“My expectation is if they can play the way they’re capable of, we could win a lot of games and we could end up, I’d hope in the top half of section,” Woods said. “We could be hopefully at least in the middle of the pack, if not higher.”

Being able to get some wins early on will set the tempo and help the locker room morale.

“If you can beat some of those better teams during the year, it just improves your season dramatically,’ Woods said.

Scott said Fergus Falls and Alexandria are the two teams that will be the biggest challenge, although they won’t face the latter.

“Those two will be the odds on favorite to be the one and two seed as the year goes along, so we need to play well when we get a chance to play Fergus.”

The Wolverines face Fergus Falls Saturday, Jan. 29 at home, a matchup many will be anticipating. They lost to the Otters 5-0 last year, but they kept it close at the start.

“Midway through the second period it was 0-0. I think we lost 5-0,” Woods said.

With their first two-game trip after Thanksgiving to play North Shore (Silver Bay and Two Harbors), coach is impressed with his team and thinks they are ready to go.

“This group’s really dedicated, they work hard in the offseason, last couple weeks,” Woods said. We can be sharper than some other teams early on.”

The team will play it’s first home game against South St. Paul on Dec. 3, and Woods knows his fans will be there to support them.

“We’ve had years where this place is pretty full,” Woods said.

With a dedicated group, and close games last year, the formula for winning comes from a collective effort overall.

“You got to play really well in your defensive end to not give up goals. You’re goalie’s got to play well, your defenseman,” Woods said. “We’ve got to play really well on our own end.”

With the season underway, Woods likes what he sees in his team.

“I think their work ethic,” he said. “This group is very competitive. They don’t like to lose, sometimes they take it too far and get frustrated.”

His advice to skaters on his team was a life lesson about putting in the work, and not having regrets.

“Don’t take a day off because you’re going to blink and you’re going to be 25 up in the stands and wish you could put that jersey back on,” Woods said.