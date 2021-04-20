The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines hockey team held its awards banquet to recognize its players and announce the following awards:
- All-Conference (top 12 vote getters) - Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray
- All-Conference Honorable Mention - Duante Leiran, John Oberg
- All-Section second team - Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray
- All-Section Honorable Mention - Duante Leiran, Cole Woods
- Most Improved - Kaden Peterson
- Mr. Hustle - John Oberg, Cole Berglund (tie)
- Most Valuable Player - Kade Woods
- Hobey Baker Award (this award is given for character, team above self, and dedication to the game-doing the extra things in season and out to make the player and team better) - Kade Woods