The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines hockey team held its awards banquet to recognize its players and announce the following awards:

  • All-Conference (top 12 vote getters) - Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray
  • All-Conference Honorable Mention - Duante Leiran, John Oberg
  • All-Section second team - Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray
  • All-Section Honorable Mention - Duante Leiran, Cole Woods
  • Most Improved - Kaden Peterson
  1. WDC's Kaden Peterson was named Most Improved player at the Wolverines hockey banquet.
  • Mr. Hustle - John Oberg, Cole Berglund (tie)

Cole Berglund received the Mr. Hustle award at the Wadena-Deer Creek hockey banquet.
  • Most Valuable Player - Kade Woods

Wadena-Deer Creek's Kade Woods was named to the all-conference team and all-section second team, was named Most Valuable Player, and received the Hobey Baker Award at the Wolverines hockey banquet.
  • Hobey Baker Award (this award is given for character, team above self, and dedication to the game-doing the extra things in season and out to make the player and team better) - Kade Woods