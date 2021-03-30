Watch 'Fighting Over Sioux,' a moving documentary looking at the passion and controversy surrounding the UND nickname, logo change

“Fighting Over Sioux” is a feature-length documentary looking at the boiling controversy that erupted over the change to UND’s “Fighting Sioux” name and logo. It’s a story told through one-on-one interviews with tribal leaders, students, alumni, bloggers, reporters, politicians, and super fans, exploring the passionate viewpoints and long history surrounding this tumultuous struggle in a North Dakota hockey town … and beyond.