The Section 6A play-in game between Wadena-Deer Creek and Prairie Centre, scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, has been canceled due to a COVID forfeit. Because of this, Prairie Centre moves on to the quarterfinals and will play No. 1 seed Little Falls, Friday, March 19.

According to WDC athletic director Norm Gallant, the Wolverines had to forfeit the game because they have players in quarantine after a COVID exposure. Because it's the playoffs, there isn't an option to reschedule the game.

COVID forfeits hit another Section 6A team in the first round including No. 7 River Lakes who had to forfeit allowing No. 10 Breckenridge/Wahpeton to advance to play No. 2 Fergus Falls, Friday, March 19.

The cancellation is a disappointing end to a tough season for the Wolverines, who struggled in the win column. But, according to head coach Scott Woods, "This group battles in every game right down to the buzzer. So many of the games are closer than they appear on paper." He added that the kids are heartbroken that their season ended this way.

Gallant said that refunds will be issued to ticket holders as soon as possible.

WDC ends the season 4-13-1, with two wins in the section.

Noteworthy players for the end of the season in Section 6A include WDC's Cole Woods with 5 power play goals, which gives him a No. 1 ranking alongside Carter Thielke of Fergus Falls.

Coming in No. 1 in minutes played in the section is WDC's Josh Dykhoff, who put int 877.4 minutes protecting the net.