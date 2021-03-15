The regular season came to a disappointing end for Wadena-Deer Creek when they hosted Sartell-St. Stephen Saturday, March 13. The Wolverines were shut out by the Sabres 7-0 just two days after they were shut out by Detroit Lakes.

The Wolverines had a tough time getting in a position to score, amassing just 17 shots on goal in the game. The Sabres, on the other hand, had 42 shots on goal, scoring on seven. Sabres sophomore forward Tory Lund earned a hat trick in the game, scoring two in the second period and one in the third period.

The Wolverines finish the regular season with a record of 4-13-1.

SSS 1 2 4 - 7

WDC 0 0 0 - 0

SSS - Lacen VanDenBerg (Connor Hacker, Parker Comstock)

SSS - Tory Lund (Joe Folsom, Michael Webster)

SSS - Tory Lund (Billy Vogt)

SSS - Billy Vogt (Parker Comstock)

SSS - Tory Lund (Hayden Walters)

SSS - Hayden Walters (Michael Webster)

SSS - Michael Webster (SH)