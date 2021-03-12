Max Phillips, a forward for the Western Mass Chiefs, has committed to Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) for the fall of 2021, according to an Eastern Hockey League news release.

The Wadena native has played 79 career games in the Eastern Hockey League, where he had 28 goals and 28 assists. Phillips is the 29th player in league history to choose the SNHU Penmen.

According to the news release, Phillips said, "Heading to the EHL was a great decision for me and my family. The goal was to get to the NCAA ranks, so going to play for Coach Breen and the Chiefs was an incredible opportunity that truly prepared me for this moment and this commitment."