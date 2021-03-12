Wadena-Deer Creek skaters struggled to stop Detroit Lakes' offense and couldn't ignite their own, leading to a 7-0 shutout by the Lakers Thursday, March 11.

This disparity is seen not only in the score, but also in the shots on goal. Detroit Lakes outshot WDC 46-18, and even though Wolverines goalie Josh Dykhoff let seven shots in, he still had 39 saves to Lakers goalie Jack Hines' 18 saves.

The Wolverines are 4-12-1 this season. They host Sartell-St. Stephen at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Wadena Ice Arena.

DL - Jacob McAllister (Tommy Fritz, Jake Green)

DL - Jake Green (Spencer Bergman)

DL - Jayden Gerdees (Lukas Justesen, Jordan Fields)

DL - Jake Green (Lukas Justesen)

DL - Jordan Fields (Spencer Bergman, Aiden Kennedy)

DL - Cole Larson (Carter Bellefeuille)

DL - Cooper Moore (Nicholas Hess, Eli Denardo)