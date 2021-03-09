Wadena-Deer Creek topped Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2-1 Monday, March 8, in Wahpeton. As the season winds down, the Wolverines hope to use the win as momentum for their remaining games.

Scoring didn't start until the second period, when the Blades Tanner Barth scored an even strength goal 4 minutes in. The Wolverines answered on an even strength goal by Cole Woods with assists from Kade Woods and Daunte Leiran. WDC added the go-ahead goal at 14:18 in the second period, when John Oberg scored an even strength goal on an assist from Jack Koranda.

The Wolverines outshot the Blades 36-20 in the game.

The Wolverines improve to 4-11-1 on the season. They travel to Detroit Lakes for a 7 p.m. start Thursday, March 11.

B/W - Tanner Barth (Avery Rugland, Josiah Breuer)

WDC - Cole Woods (Kade Woods, Daunte Leiran)

WDC - John Oberg (Jack Koranda)

WDC skaters can't stop Kittson Central in 5-2 loss

Try as they might, the Wolverines couldn't stop Kittson Central Saturday, March 6, losing to the Bearcats 5-2.

Wadena-Deer Creek scored first on a goal by Jack Koranda, with assists from MJ Lunde and Brady Domier. Kittson Central tied it up with a goal by Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats pulled away in the second period, when Kittson Central's Adam Gustafson scored a hat trick to take the lead. Daunte Leiran also scored for the Wolverines in the second period, but it wasn't enough to beat the Bearcats.

KC 1 3 1 - 5

WDC 1 1 0 - 2

WDC - Jack Koranda (MJ Lunde, Brady Domier)

KC - Tyler Hennen

KC - Adam Gustafson (Tyler Hennen)

WDC - Daunte Leiran (Wyatt Murray)

KC - Adam Gustafson

KC - Adam Gustafson (Hayden Olsonawski, Tyler Hennen)

KC - Hayden Hennen (SH)