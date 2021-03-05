Wadena-Deer Creek skaters had a strong offensive showing in their 6-1 victory over Prairie Centre Thursday, March 4, including a hat trick by sophomore forward Cole Woods. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the team.

The game didn't start off great for the Wolverines, as Prairie Centre's Eli Fletcher scored an even strength goal one minute into the first period. After that goal, however, it was all WDC for the rest of the game. Woods scored two of his three goals in the first period. The first was a power play goal with assists from Kade Woods and Wyatt Murray, and the second was an even strength goal 16 minutes into the period.

The Wolverines added another even strength goal in the second period, with Kaden Peterson scoring and Kade Woods assisting. In about three minutes in the middle of the third period, the Wolverines added three more goals. Senior John Oberg scored an even strength goal, getting assists from Austyn Oothoudt and Daunte Leiran; Dalton Moyer scored an even strength goal with assists from Kaden Peterson and Cole Woods; and Cole Woods scored his third for the hat trick on a power play goal with assists from Oothoudt and Murray.

Goalie Josh Dykhoff had 12 saves for WDC, and goalie Joe Nedoroscik had 34 saves in the game.

The Wolverines improve to 3-9-1 on the season. They host Park Rapids at the Wadena Ice Arena Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m.

PC 1 0 0 - 1

WDC 2 1 3 - 6

PC - Eli Fletcher (Brady Cline)

WDC - Cole Woods (PP) (Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray)

WDC - Cole Woods

WDC - Kaden Peterson (Kade Woods)

WDC - John Oberg (Austyn Oothoudt, Daunte Leiran)

WDC - Dalton Moyer (Kaden Peterson, Cole Woods)

WDC - Cole Woods (PP) (Austyn Oothoudt, Wyatt Murray)