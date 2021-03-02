After regulation ended in a 1-1 tie, the River Lakes Stars scored in overtime to defeat the Wadena-Deer Creek skaters 2-1 Saturday, Feb. 27, in Wadena.

The game got off to a slow start offensively, with neither team scoring in the first period. That changed in the second period when WDC's Kade Woods scored on a power play goal, getting assists from Wyatt Murray and Cole Woods and putting the Wolverines up 1-0 after two periods.

River Lakes (Albany, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Eden Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Rocori, St. John's Prep) wasn't going to make it easy for the Wolverines, and in the third period, Sam Zeiher scored on a power play goal with an assist from Tanner Stanley. Neither team was able to break the 1-1 tie before the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime.

Zeiher won the game for the Stars in overtime on an even strength goal, his second goal of the night, with assists from Noah Woelfel and Bradey Blaschko. Goalie Josh Venable for the Stars had 32 saves, and Josh Dykhoff had 27 saves for the Wolverines.

RL 0 0 1 1 -2

WDC 0 1 0 0 - 1

WDC-Kade Woods (PP) (Wyatt Murray, Cole Woods)

RL-Sam Zeiher (PP) (Tanner Stanley)

RL-Sam Zeiher (Noah Woelfel, Bradey Blaschko)

WDC skaters struggle offensively in Northern Lakes loss

The Wolverines scored a lone power play goal in their 6-1 loss to the Lightning Thursday, Feb. 25, in Breezy Point.

Northern Lakes (Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus) went up 3-0 before WDC's Connor Davis scored a power play goal with assists from Kade Woods and Wyatt Murray. That was all the Wolverines could muster, however, and Northern Lakes went on to score three more goals before the end of regulation.

The Wolverines host Prairie Centre at the Wadena Ice Arena Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.

NL-Quady Bernu (Kyler Couture)

NL-Caiden Kjelstrom (Colton Craig, Hunter Nybakken)

NL-Jamison St. Clair (SH)

WDC-Connor Davis (PP) (Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray)

NL-Jamison St. Clair (SH) (Jake Ince, Carter Holtzleicer)

NL-Colton Craig (Caiden Kjelstrom, Isaac Peterson)

NL-Kyler Couture (Tyler Seeling, Isaac Peterson)