Perhaps it was an omen when, just 13 seconds into the first period, Morris/Benson Area scored its first goal. The Storm's offense would continue to dominate as it shut out Wadena-Deer Creek 6-0 Friday, Feb. 19, at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Storm scored once more in the first period on a goal by Ryan Tolifson. Morris/Benson Area meant business in the second period, netting four total goals. The third period was scoreless for both teams.

For the Storm, Zach Bruns scored two goals on the night, and Kaleb Breuer had four assists. Morris/Benson had 29 shots on goal and the Wolverines had 27 shots on goal.

The Wolverines' record is 2-7-1. They travel to Little Falls Tuesday, Feb. 23, for a 7 p.m. start.

MBA 2 4 0 - 6

WDC 0 0 0 - 0

MBA - Brady DeHaan

MBA - Ryan Tolifson (Tim Blume, Kaleb Breuer)

MBA - Zach Bruns (Kaleb Breuer)

MBA - Tim Blume (Blake Bruns)

MBA - Brett Hansen (Kaleb Breuer, Trevor Buss)

MBA - Zach Bruns (Kaleb Breuer)