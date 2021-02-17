Wadena-Deer Creek is back in the win column after defeating Bagley-Fosston 6-3 Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Wadena Ice Arena. The win is the first for the Wolverines since Jan. 19.

At 9:19 into the first period, the Wolverines scored an even strength goal by Cole Berglund. About 30 seconds later, WDC led by two after a goal by Jack Koranda. Bagley-Fosston cut the lead to one on an even strength goal by Markus Olson to end the period.

The Wolverines came out on a mission in the second period. At 0:33, Wyatt Murray scored, assisted by Cole Berglund, and less than a minute later, at 1:15, Kade Woods scored, assisted by Cole Woods and Dalton Moyer, to bring WDC's lead to 4-1.

Bagley-Fosston answered back with an unassisted goal by Logan Merschman, but the momentum swung right back to the Wolverines, specifically to Cole Woods, who scored an even strength goal at 6:21 and a power play goal at 8:27. The Flyers attempted a comeback on a goal by Logan Merschman to end scoring in the second period, but neither team scored in the third, leading to the 6-3 Wolverines victory.

The Wolverines improve to 2-6-1 for the season. They host Morris-Benson at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Wadena Ice Arena.

BF 1 2 0 - 3

WDC 2 4 0 - 6

WDC - Cole Berglund (Dalton Moyer, Austyn Oothoudt)

WDC - Jack Koranda (Daunte Leiran)

BF - Markus Olson (Alex Rolfson)

WDC - Wyatt Murray (Cole Berglund)

WDC - Kade Woods (Cole Woods, Dalton Moyer)

BF - Logan Merschman

WDC - Cole Woods (Kade Woods, Connor Davis)

WDC - Cole Woods (PP) (Kade Woods, Josh Dykhoff)

BF - Logan Merschman (PP) (Parker Boe)