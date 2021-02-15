Wadena-Deer Creek sent its game against River Lakes into overtime after a third period power play goal evened the score at 2-2 Thursday, Feb. 11, at Paynesville Arena. Neither team was able to score in overtime, giving the Wolverines their first tie of the season.

The Wolverines opened the scoring in the first period on an even strength goal by Dalton Moyer with an assist by Austyn Oothoudt. River Lakes (Albany, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Eden Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Rocori, St. John's Prep) answered that goal in the second period on an even strength goal by Noah Woelfel.

The Stars took a 2-1 lead in the third period when Chase Schultzetenberg scored an even strength goal, but WDC answered back on a power play goal by Cole Woods with an assist by Wyatt Murray.

In the overtime period, neither team was able to pull ahead. Wolverines goalie Josh Dykhoff ended the night with 20 saves, and Stars goalie Drew Tangen saved 25 shots.

The Wolverines are 1-6-1 on the season. Their next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, against Bagley at the Wadena Hockey Arena.

RL 0 1 1 0 - 2

WDC 1 0 1 0 - 2

WDC - Dalton Moyer (Austyn Oothoudt)

RL - Noah Woelfel

RL - Chase Schulzetenberg (Jacob Phillippi, Bennet Schultz)

WDC - Cole Woods (PP) (Wyatt Murray)