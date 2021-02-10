That was the day that Sam, their oldest of three children, came home. The 15-year-old had endured the scare of his and their lives, having nearly died from a rare response to COVID-19.

It’s one that had landed him in the hospital for 15 days, 11 of them spent in the intensive care unit and 36 of those hours with Sam hooked to a ventilator.

Younger siblings Max (13) and Gabby (12) met Sam at the doorstep that Friday, arms out to hug their beloved brother, yet knowing not to do it too tightly due to his still fragile state.

“It felt so good to be home,” Sam said. “And it also felt so good to see our dog, Pepin. I’d been dreaming about her when I was gone. When she saw me, she started whining really loud.”

Sam had been and continues to battle Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening response to COVID-19 that has affected a scattering of children across the country.

The first symptoms were a sore chest, neck and throat, then a fever that zoomed from 99 degrees to 103 in two days, pushing him to the hospital.

It was followed by a 15-day nightmare for him and his family, one that was only lessened by the care he received at Mayo Clinic, attention that left Alex and Alyssa stunningly impressed and grateful. Sam’s doctors and nurses were dealing with a condition they and the rest of the world had never seen before, brought on by a 100-years pandemic.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

And they continue to do it, testing and evaluating Sam as he slowly distances himself from this living nightmare.

“I was pretty scared when I was in the hospital, because nobody wants to die,” Sam said. “A few of the nights, I’d just sit up crying because I didn’t know what was going to happen to me the next day, or even the next hour. The doctors weren’t sure what was going on with me.”

The news is increasingly better. But it’s still not always what Sam wants to hear. At least not yet.

“I’m realizing now that I should never take anything for granted, ever again,” the Rochester Century freshman said.

This is a hockey-loving and craving boy who’d do anything now to be back on the ice. It’s there that he longs to rejoin so many of the guys he grew up with, them playing their final season together on the Rochester Bantam A VFW team, a collection coached by his dad.

But Sam can’t do it. Not yet. Sam is recovered enough to safely be living at home. But he’s not safe enough to be going end to end with his teammates. When that door will finally open again is a great unknown. His heart, which like his spleen and liver were affected by this COVID-19 fight, isn’t ready for much yet.

“Sam is progressing,” Alex said. “His heart (which became enlarged) is back to normal size now, which is good. But it’s still only operating at 70%, and for now they are worried about that. Sam can’t allow his heart rate to go over 120 beats per minute. It’s that rare deal where you see college basketball players sometimes drop over and die (during intense exercise).

“It’s 70% now, but we’ll see where it is a month from now. With this new deal, they’re just monitoring it so close.”

Sam is doing his best to return to as normal and fulfilling a life as he can under the circumstances.

Others are also doing their best to make that happen for him. A Rochester Bantam A teammate, Franky Goodman, wrote an essay about Sam’s battle with COVID-19. It was part of a contest he entered and it ultimately won the top prize — a backyard hockey rink.

Goodman knew where that rink needed to go. It’s been assembled in the Evenson’s yard, Sam now taking advantage of it in increments.

While the young defensemen can’t actively join his teammates yet, he does make sure he’s around them. At practices, he’s been given the green light to “push pucks,” tossing them into the corner of the rink for his teammates to chase down. He also sits on the bench next to his guys during games.

“Those guys are always waving to me as they come off the ice,” Sam said. “They were so supportive of me when I was in the hospital and they still are. I’m just hopeful to be back out there with them in four or five weeks. But that would probably be a miracle.”