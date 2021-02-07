Wadena-Deer Creek jumped out to an early lead against St. Cloud Cathedral, but it was short-lived as the Crusaders outscored the Wolverines 7-1 at the Wadena Ice Arena Friday, Feb. 5.

MJ Lunde, assisted by Kade Woods, scored the lone goal for the Wolverines in the first period. St. Cloud Cathedral evened the score with 39 seconds left in the period on an even strength goal by Brandon Hemmer, who also had an assist in the game.

The Crusaders took advantage of the momentum by netting their second goal just 24 seconds into the second period. Jacob Hirschfeld scored his first of two goals in the period. Nolan Widman also scored in the second period, giving the Crusaders a 4-1 lead going into the third. The Wolverines struggled offensively in the second period, with 2 shots on goal to Cathedral’s 12.

The momentum continued in the third period for the Crusaders. Cullen Hiltner scored an even strength goal 32 seconds in, assisted by Hirschfeld and Widman. That was followed by a short-handed goal by Bradyn Balfanz (assisted by Widman) at 9:10 and a power play goal by Tommy Gohman (assisted by Balfanz and Widman) with just under four minutes left in the game.

The Wolverines had 10 shots on goal in the third period, but were unable to get any past Crusaders’ goalie Grant Martin, who ended the game with 19 saves. WDC goalie Josh Dykhoff had 17 saves in the game.

Wadena-Deer Creek drops to 1-6 on the season. Their next game is Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 against River Lakes in Richmond.

SCC 1 3 3 - 7

WDC 1 0 0 - 1

WDC - MJ Lunde (Kade Woods)

SCC - Brandon Hemmer (Nolan Widman, Cullen Hiltner)

SCC - Jacob Hirschfeld (Cullen Hiltner, Brandon Hemmer)

SCC - Nolan Widman (Josh Minkkinen, Culle Hiltner)

SCC - Jacob Hirschfeld (Cullen Hiltner, Brandon Hemmer)

SCC - Cullen Hiltner (Jacob Hirschfeld, Nolan Widman)

SCC - Bradyn Balfanz (SH) (Nolan Widman)

SCC - Tommy Gohman (PP) (Bradyn Balfanz, Nolan Widman)