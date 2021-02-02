The first period was scoreless for both teams, but the Otters found their spark in the second period, scoring 2 power play goals and 1 even strength goal. The Otters continued their offensive dominance in the third period, scoring 1 power play and 1 even strength goal. The Otters had 48 shots on goal for the night, while the Wolverines had 11 shots on goal.

Wolverines goalie Josh Dykhoff had a busy night with 43 saves.

The Wolverines are now 1-4 on the season. The team travels to Benson for a 7 p.m. start Tuesday, Feb. 2, and plays at 7:15 p.m. at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Friday, Feb. 5.

FF 0 3 2 - 5

WDC 0 0 0 - 0

FF - Isaac Young (Michael DeBrito, Colton Partain)

FF - Michael DeBrito (PP) (Issac Young, Carter Thielke)

FF - Carter Thielke (PP) (Cole Zierden, Isaac Young)

FF - Isaac Johnson (Colton Partain)

FF - Andrew Johnson (PP) (Matthew Niblock, Cole Zierden)