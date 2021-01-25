Jack Koranda and Evan Lunde each drove home a point for Wadena-Deer Creek in their team's loss Friday to Northern Lights at home.

The final score of 5-3 had Northern Lights striking early with three goals in the first period. The Wolverines answered with one goal in the second and third periods.

Wolverine goalie Josh Dykhoff had 37 saves of the total 42 shots on the net (88.1% saves). Meanwhile the Wolverines managed just 19 shots on Northern Lakes. Northern Lights obtained two goals on power plays.

WDC next hosts Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28.

Overall WDC is 1-2-0 on the season.