Jack Koranda and Evan Lunde each drove home a point for Wadena-Deer Creek in their team's loss Friday to Northern Lakes at home.

The final score of 5-3 had Northern Lakes, a co-op of Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus, striking early with three goals in the first period. The Wolverines answered with one goal in the second and third periods.

Wolverine goalie Josh Dykhoff had 37 saves of the total 42 shots on the net (88.1% saves). Meanwhile the Wolverines managed just 19 shots on Northern Lakes.

WDC next hosts Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28.

Overall WDC is 1-2-0 on the season.