Three goals in a span of less than three minutes in the second period enabled Wadena-Deer Creek to retain the Highway 71 Cup with a 5-3 win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team in a Mid-State Conference game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period behind a pair of goals by Cole Woods, who opened the scoring at the 7:05 mark and followed with a power-play goal at the 9:00 mark. Austyn Oothoudt assisted on both of those goals as the Wolverines held a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Jaxson Lund’s power-play goal just 39 seconds into the second period cut the deficit to 2-1. Brody Hagen and Jack Slagle assisted on that goal. W-DC extended the lead to 5-1 on Oothoudt’s power-play goal at the 7:36 mark, Cole Berglund goal at the 7:53 mark and Connor Davis’ power-play goal at the 10:30 mark.
The Panthers responded with a pair of goals in the final 2:44 of the second period. Caden Opheim set up Nash Mitchell at the 14:16 mark and Alec Nordin scored on assists from Hagen and Slagle at the 14:49 mark. Park Rapids held a 17-12 edge in shots in that period.
Neither team scored in the third period as W-DC finished with a 32-31 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines went 3 for 9 on the power play while Park Rapids scored twice on six power-play opportunities.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves as the Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season. Garrett Baron and Josh Dykhoff combined for 28 saves as W-DC improved to 1-1.