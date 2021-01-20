Three goals in a span of less than three minutes in the second period enabled Wadena-Deer Creek to retain the Highway 71 Cup with a 5-3 win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team in a Mid-State Conference game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period behind a pair of goals by Cole Woods, who opened the scoring at the 7:05 mark and followed with a power-play goal at the 9:00 mark. Austyn Oothoudt assisted on both of those goals as the Wolverines held a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Jaxson Lund’s power-play goal just 39 seconds into the second period cut the deficit to 2-1. Brody Hagen and Jack Slagle assisted on that goal. W-DC extended the lead to 5-1 on Oothoudt’s power-play goal at the 7:36 mark, Cole Berglund goal at the 7:53 mark and Connor Davis’ power-play goal at the 10:30 mark.

The Panthers responded with a pair of goals in the final 2:44 of the second period. Caden Opheim set up Nash Mitchell at the 14:16 mark and Alec Nordin scored on assists from Hagen and Slagle at the 14:49 mark. Park Rapids held a 17-12 edge in shots in that period.

Neither team scored in the third period as W-DC finished with a 32-31 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines went 3 for 9 on the power play while Park Rapids scored twice on six power-play opportunities.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves as the Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season. Garrett Baron and Josh Dykhoff combined for 28 saves as W-DC improved to 1-1.

Wadena-Deer Creek 2 3 0...5

Park Rapids 0 3 0...3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, W-DC, C. Woods (Oothoudt), 7:05. 2, W-DC, C. Woods (K. Woods, Oothoudt), 9:00. Penalties: W-DC 2, Park Rapids 4.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Lund (Hagen, Slagle), :39. 3, W-DC, Oothoudt (C. Woods, Murray), 7:36. 4, W-DC, Berglund (Sutherland), 7:53. 5, W-DC, Davis (K. Woods), 10:30. 2, Park Rapids, Mitchell (Opheim), 14:16. 3, Park Rapids, Nordin (Hagen, Slagle), 16:49. Penalties: W-DC 3, Park Rapids 3.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 2.

GOALIE SAVES: W-DC (Baron) 5-14-x--19; (Dykhoff) x-x-9--9. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 10-8-8--27.