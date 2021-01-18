SAUK CENTRE — Daunte Leiran, Kade Woods and Connor Davis scored goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines who opened their season with a 6-3 loss to Prairie Centre Saturday, Jan. 16.

Coach Scott Woods said the team played well overall and if they play in similar fashion, they should do well against Park Rapids on Tuesday.

Woods said the team outshot Prairie Centre but gave up some goals that were hard to overcome. WDC had 34 shots on goal to Prairie Centre's 26.

"It was the first game and hopefully we get sharper as we go," Woods said.

Prairie Centre 0 4 2 -- 6

Wadena-DC 0 1 2 -- 3

Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: WDC at Park Rapids 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 22, at home against Northern Lights.