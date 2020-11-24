Max Phillips is continuing his winning ways in junior hockey after leaving Wadena as the No. 3 all-time scorer.

In his second season with the Connecticut Chiefs, Phillips earned the top forward designation for week 8 in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL) and shortly after, earned a spot on the EHL all-star team.

"The team has been playing great and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by a great team," Phillips said.

Phillips, 20, earned the top forward spot after two recent wins where he piled on five points. After putting up 30 points in 46 total games this past year, Phillips already has 18 points in his first 16 games this year. Phillips hasn't missed a single game to date, according to news from the EHL.

The EHL All-Star Classic would have been a chance for Phillips and many other talented players to show their skills off, however, the event has been postponed. Despite attempts to change the dates and venue of the event, the league determined that in the best interest of safety for everyone involved, the EHL All-Star Classic could not be held this calendar year. Phillips is hopeful the event will still happen but understands that a lot is up in the air at this time.

"It's challenging for sure," he said. "It's just a whole other atmosphere."

From wearing masks for some games, and having to get dressed outside of some facilities, Phillips is just happy to be able to get out on the ice as much as possible. He hopes to keep producing for the team so it helps him earn a spot with a school that fits him well.

"We take it day to day," he said. Since a pause in sports was started in Connecticut, Phillips and his team do not currently have another game scheduled at the moment.

Phillips planned to stay in Connecticut for Thanksgiving, mostly staying in his "bubble" of boys on his team. Not being able to get out much means he's created some strong bonds with the team. He hopes to make it back to Wadena for Christmas.

Phillips is the son of Pete and Shari Phillips of Wadena. He graduated from Wadena-Deer Creek in 2019. He finished his career for the Wolverines No. 3 lifetime in points posting 182 points including 101 goals.