Former Wadena-Deer Creek hockey player Max Phillips wrapped up his first season with the Connecticut Chiefs of the Eastern Hockey League. He is now looking forward to an even bigger second year.

Phillips’ first season came to a close before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the league had to shut down operations. It’s also affected his plans for the upcoming season. While Phillips was back home before the shutdown, it affected a return trip for future tryouts with his team. Phillips received a contract for the upcoming season and will return after finishing his first season with 16 goals and 14 assists. He was third on the team with 30 points, but was the team’s leading goal scorer during the season.

“It’s one of the best junior hockey leagues for producing Division II and Division III hockey players,” Phillips said. “Obviously, there are some that go higher levels, but they focus on that. I believe there are 19 teams in the league. I had a great experience in the league and they really helped me progress as a player and as a person.”

Phillips said his time with the Chiefs, based in Newington, Conn., was amazing. The Chiefs are a Tier III Junior Hockey Program, in the EHL. The Eastern Hockey League has sent more than 1,100 athletes to the next level.

“I have never really been able to travel and it was my first time on the East Coast and I was a little nervous about it,” Phillips said. “I got out there and stayed with a host family that was amazing and the coaching staff was amazing. All of the knowledge I learned from the game of hockey, in life and the different cultures and everything was amazing.”

Phillips said it was a great season on the ice, despite the team not making the playoffs. The Chiefs finished the year with a 14-32-0 record and started to surge and come together in the second half of the season.

“It was great. Obviously, our team wanted to win more games, but we came a long way from the beginning of the season. Our head coach, Neil Breen, made some changes and we kind of flipped it around,” Phillips said. “We started to play some real good hockey towards the end of the season. It’s a long season and it’s a grind, but I had the time of my life. It’s a different world because everyone there is the best of the best from their old team. I got there and I was just a regular guy there and it took a lot of time to work my way up and get on the power play and stuff like that.”

Phillips said it was a tough adjustment from being one of the top players with the Wolverines to making the move to the next level where everyone is on equal footing. Phillips joined the elusive 100 point club for his career during his time at Wadena-Deer Creek. He said if you make one mistake, it usually ends up in the back of the net.

“It was a little shell-shocking, but I loved it. It was so great. Practices are so competitive because you never know who is going to play the next game,” Phillips said. “Whether you were the top goal scorer, coaches aren’t afraid to say you had a good week of practice and you have to sit out. It was amazing, but obviously it was hard with everyone being faster and everyone being like that and the competitive level and being on edge of like am I doing the right stuff and are they seeing me? It was so amazing to play with a bunch of guys who want it just as bad as you and have the same dream as you so everyone is constantly pushing each other to get better every day.”

Phillips advice for younger players hoping to make it to the next level is to be as coachable as possible and don’t think you are too good to listen to other coaches.

“You have to listen to those guys and never stop working on the little stuff, shooting pucks, transitions and everything like that,” Phillips said “You don’t realize how important they are until you get to a level where all that stuff has to be perfect, smooth and fast all the time, otherwise you are in a suit during the game.”

Phillips is at home doing home workouts and getting ready for another season with the Chiefs. He said they are set to make a deep run in the playoffs when they hopefully return to the ice this fall.

“I have talked with my coach and he just sent me a contract. I just have to get that signed and it looks like I will be playing out there again,” Phillips said. “As a team aspect, we just need to win more games. We were capable of it last year. It wasn’t that we were a bad team, we just need to groove better. I’m really excited to get back out there and I think we can make a serious run in the playoffs. With the teams that we play and what I saw throughout the season, with the guys that I know are coming back and the guys that my coaches picked up, I think we can make a serious run in the playoffs.”



