The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team put a bow on its 2019-20 season when they recently handed out their postseason awards.

The Wolverines finished the season with an 8-17-1 record overall, which came to a close with a 4-2 defeat to Morris-Benson in the Section 6A playoffs.

The Wolverines named senior Lleyten Pettit the team’s Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 campaign. The senior forward led the team in scoring with 19 goals and 14 assists. He led the team with five power play goals and two shorthanded goals. The senior eclipsed the 100 point mark for his career during his senior season.

Along with the MVP award, Pettit was named to the Mid-State Conference All-Conference team and was named All Section 6A Honorable Mention for his 2019-20 season.

The Wolverines picked up several key victories during the season when they rolled Park Rapids Area 10-0 to regain control of the Highway 71 cup. The Wolverines also snapped a losing skid to Detroit Lakes when they upended the Lakers in overtime 3-2. They earned a late 4-3 victory over Red Lake Falls as well. Red Lake Falls defeated Wadena-DC 4-1 earlier in the season.

Kade Woods, Daunte Leiran and Wyatt Murray were named Mid-State Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention, as well as All Section 6A Honorable Mention.

Leiran finished the season with three goals and eight assists, anchoring the blueline for the Wolverines. Woods and Murray were each tied for third on the team in scoring with five goals and nine assists for 14 points each. Murray was second on the team with three power play goals.

The Wolverines were led between the pipes by Josh Dykhoff. The sophomore goalie finished with an 88 percent save percentage for the season and picked up his first career shutout. He was busy in the nets during the season when he kicked aside 762 of 866 shots faced. He played 1327 minutes in the nets during the 2019-20 season.

Backup goalie Garrett Baron was voted by his peers as the team’s Most Improved Player. Baron as the netminder for the junior varsity team during the 2019-20 season. He saw limited action at the varsity level for the Wolverines.

John Oberg received the Mr. Hustle award as voted on by his team. Oberg finished the year with six goals and five assists for 11 points.

Gabe Misner was awarded the team’s Hobey Baker Award. The award is voted on by the coaches and it’s a character award. The award goes to the player who shows love and passion for the game and meets other criteria set by the coaching staff for the award.

The Wolverines were a young squad in 2019-20 as they had just four seniors in the form of Pettit, Chase Domier, Cade Schmidt and Misner.

Connor Davis, a ninth grader, returns and was second on the team in scoring. He finished with 10 goals and five assists. He anchors a freshmen class that saw valuable ice time in 2019-20 season.



